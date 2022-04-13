Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently:

4/8/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $210.00.

4/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

4/4/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/11/2022 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

