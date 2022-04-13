Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently:
- 4/8/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $210.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 4/4/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
