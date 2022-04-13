Sprinklr (CXM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently:

4/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Sprinklr was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

3/21/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,540. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

Get Sprinklr Inc alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.