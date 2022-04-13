Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.