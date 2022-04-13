Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

