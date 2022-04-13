Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Buys 6,743 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $53,337.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FUND stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
