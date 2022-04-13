Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 6,743 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $53,337.13. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 611,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

