Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $48.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.07.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.