Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $48.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

