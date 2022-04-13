S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 191,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

