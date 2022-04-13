Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Johnson Rice began coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
SLNG stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.59. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.
