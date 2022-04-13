StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.