StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

