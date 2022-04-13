StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
StealthGas stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StealthGas (Get Rating)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.