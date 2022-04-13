StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

