Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,969. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

