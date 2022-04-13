Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.