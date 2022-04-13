Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 372.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 1,133,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $9,103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 169,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

