Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of STVN traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.83 ($21.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.47 and its 200-day moving average is €20.67. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

