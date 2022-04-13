Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,606. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

