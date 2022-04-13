Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ABI, ASC, DIC, EVT, EZJ, G1A, GXI, HYQ, ISP, JPM)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.80 ($29.13) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €86.00 ($93.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €595.00 ($646.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($2.93) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €161.00 ($175.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.00 ($13.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.