Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ABI, ASC, DIC, EVT, EZJ, G1A, GXI, HYQ, ISP, JPM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

was given a €26.80 ($29.13) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €86.00 ($93.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €595.00 ($646.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($2.93) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €161.00 ($175.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.00 ($13.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

