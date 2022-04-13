StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

