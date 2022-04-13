StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

