StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

