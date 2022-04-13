StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.