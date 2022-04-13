StockNews.com Downgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.19 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

