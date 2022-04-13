StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.13 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.