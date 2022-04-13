StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.36 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

