StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
