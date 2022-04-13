StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.