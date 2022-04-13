StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

