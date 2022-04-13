StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.70 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.