StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

