StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

