StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.