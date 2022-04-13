StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.29 on Monday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.