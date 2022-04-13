StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
NYSE ITCB opened at $3.29 on Monday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
