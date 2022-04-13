StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

