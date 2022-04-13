StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
