StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13.
TCF Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.