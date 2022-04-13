StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iStar by 3,618.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $16,811,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

