StockNews.com Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
