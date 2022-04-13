Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

