Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $22.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 419,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,653. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

