Stuart M. Paton Sells 234,576 Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Stuart M. Paton sold 234,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £70,372.80 ($91,702.89).
GTC stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. Getech Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.
Getech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
