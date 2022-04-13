Stuart M. Paton Sells 234,576 Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) insider Stuart M. Paton sold 234,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £70,372.80 ($91,702.89).

GTC stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. Getech Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Getech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers ArcGIS platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data and, track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.