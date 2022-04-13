Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 132,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,117. Subaru has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subaru (FUJHY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.