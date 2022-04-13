Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the March 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 132,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,117. Subaru has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

