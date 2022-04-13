Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SUMR opened at $11.77 on Monday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.69.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
