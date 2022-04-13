Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.89. 71,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,757. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.77 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

