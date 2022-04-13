Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $44.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SUN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,166. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.65. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

