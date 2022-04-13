SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 658,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $638.50 million, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.90. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

