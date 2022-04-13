SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Brokerages predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $224.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.65 million and the lowest is $223.50 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $898.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

STKL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.