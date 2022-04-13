Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Sunrun stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sunrun by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,340,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 396,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $47,012,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

