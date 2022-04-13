Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,289,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 924,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 330,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

