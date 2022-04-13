Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.74 Million

Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $154.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $174.33 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $835.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $944.38 million, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $11.87. 330,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,631,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

