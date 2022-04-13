Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 644,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 66,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.