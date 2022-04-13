Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.41) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.91).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.32) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.84. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.42). The firm has a market cap of £146.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

In related news, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,029.48). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($14,790.20). Insiders have bought a total of 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999 in the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

