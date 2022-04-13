Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 363.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,534. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $328,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

