Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surrozen.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.